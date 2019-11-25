Tullamore Parish Christmas Carol Service

Tullamore Parish’s presents its annual Christmas Carol Service, a celebration of festive carols with 10 parish choirs, on Sunday next, December 1 at 7.00pm in the Church of the Assumption.

Tickets €10 and under 14’s free. Tickets will be available at the door on the night.

Christmas Carol Service Programme

Family Mass choir

1. Mary will you take this Boy

2. Away in a Manger

Choir leaders: Marie White & Sr Genny Hassey

St. Joseph’s National School

1. Little Child (Alan Woods)

2. Band of angels (John Hardwick)

Choir leaders: Ger Ralph & Mary Doyle

Charleville National School

1. One Night, one Moment

2. Christmas melody (instrumental)

Choir leader: Majella Killeen

Reading: Jeremiah 23:5-7

St. Philomena’s National School

1. Night of silence/Silent Night (Mary Haughen)

2. White Winter hymnal (Robin Noel Peckold)

Choir leader: Deirdre Higgins

Scoil Mhuire

1. Happy Christmas (John Lennon)

2. Gaudete 16th century

Choir leader:

Durrow National School

1. Students composition

2. Don’t give up on me (Andy Glammer)

Choir leaders: James Hogan & Frank Kelly

Reading: ISAIAH 40:1-5, 8-11

Ballinamere National School

1. Christmas melody on the tin whistle

2. Turn down the lights

Choir leader: Majella Killeen

St. Colmcille’s Church Choir

1. What Child is this (WC)

2. God’s choir (Ray Overholt)

Choir leader: Breda Mannion; Organist: Davina Sheridan; Conductor: Andrius Kozlovkis

Gospel: Matthew 1:18-23

Shalom Choir

1. Mary’s Boy Child

2. Nativity carol (Francis Patrick O’Brien)

Choir leader: Ciarán Gilligan

Prayer Of The Faithful

Final Prayer And Blessing

Finale All Choirs

1. Silent Night

2. Joy to the World