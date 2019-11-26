£117,000 resurfacing scheme for Crosskeys Road, Ahoghill – Phase 1

A £117,000 resurfacing scheme on the U2055 Crosskeys Road will start on Monday, December 2, 2019.

The 1.1km scheme from Grange Road to Ballyscullion Road, will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road. Work is planned to be completed by 20 December 2019.

Due to the nature of the works it will be necessary to introduce a full road closure (Monday-Friday) from 8.00am to 6:00pm from Monday 2 December 2019 until Friday 20 December 2019.

During the road closure a diversion will be in operation via Grange Road, Taylorstown Road and Crosskeys Road (and vice-versa).

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.

For traffic information about this and other road schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com