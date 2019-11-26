A giant of local business

TRIBUTES have been paid to the man who grew a humble Coleraine fish shop into Ireland's biggest family-owned foodservice company.

Norman Lynas died on Saturday at the age of 77 after a short illness.

Described by his son Andrew as “a man of vision, guts and tenacity”, the business he took over 60 years ago now employs over 500 staff.

Having branched into Scotland in recent years, the firm operates 85 trucks which makeover 8000 deliveries per week to restaurants, fast food outlets, canteens, coffee shops and sandwich bars all over Ireland and Scotland.

*Read the full story inside the Chronicle.