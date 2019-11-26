'Caring Caretaker' prepares for Christmas charity sit-out

WHILE the rest of are looking forward to Christmas and all that it brings, spare a thought for Davy Boyle.

For the man known as the ‘Caring Caretaker’ is once again prepping himself for his charity sit-out in front of Coleraine Town Hall.

Next month marks the 20th year of the annual fundraiser which has helped to raise thousands of pounds for a host of good causes.

This year, the charities to benefit include the Samaritans, Prostate Cancer, Cancer Research UK, Age Concern Coleraine and the Community Rescue Service.

