Charity shop 'takeover'to target throw away fashion

A COLERAINE charity shop will be taken over by young people this Saturday, November 30, to raise awareness of the effects of throw away fashion on the environment.

The BRAKE project, funded by International Fund for Ireland and managed by Rural Action at Causeway Rural and Urban Network (CRUN), supports 16 to 25-year-olds in the town who are not in employment, training or education.

Participants have the opportunity to take part in accredited courses and workshops focusing on personal development, skills and employability training.

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.