Coleraine Post Office to deliver improved services in new branch

by Damian Mullan

COLERAINE Post Office is on the move.

Just across the road.

For The Chronicle has learned that the New Row branch will relocate to the former Clockwork Orange clothing store.

The move will take place at the beginning of February with the new branch opening on February 6.

Like many Post Office branches, Coleraine will be run on a franchise arrangement alongside a retail business, in this case a coffee shop.

