'Crumlin Deserves Better'

DISGRUNTLED Crumlin residents picketed a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council this week where an emergency motion was passed that festive lights are borrowed from other towns to ensure that the town’s main street is lit up in time for Christmas.

It was backed unanimously by all parties, with an amendment that the council recognises Crumlin as one of the five main towns in the borough - and that as such, it should be treated the same as Antrim, Randalstown, Ballyclare and Glengormley.

