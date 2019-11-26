Goodbye 'gentle giant'

TOUCHING tributes have been paid to “a fun-loving gentle giant” who died suddenly at the age of just 33.

William John Collins, who was affectionally known as Willie, passed away at his home in Hazeldene Drive, Coleraine, on November 16.

His funeral service was held at Ballysally Presbyterian Church on Friday and Willie, who worked at the town's Eason store, was laid to rest at Portstewart Cemetery.

The Church Street shop was closed on Friday as a mark of respect to the popular employee while Willie's devastated colleagues paid their last respects.

*You can read tributes to the late Willie Collins inside this week's Chronicle.