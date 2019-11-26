It's a trip of a lifetime for fundraiser Harry and family

A BIG-HEARTED Garvagh schoolboy, who ran 12km to raise over £10,000 for Air Ambulance NI, has been recognised for his achievements at a national awards ceremony.

Ten-year-old Harry Smyth was nominated by the life-saving charity for the Outstanding Young Person Award at last week's 2019 Air Ambulance Awards of Excellence at London's Millennium Chelsea Harbour Hotel.

The coveted accolades recognise exceptional people across the UK helping to save and improve lives.

On their return, Harry's mum Caroline told The Chronicle: “Harry didn't win the overall award but he was recognised for his achievements. It was a trip of a lifetime and an amazing night; we are so proud of him.”

