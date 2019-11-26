Stranded?

Planners reject apartment scheme at Strand Hotel site

by Peter Winter

by Peter Winter

A 30-unit apartment block scheme on land once occupied by Portstewart's landmark Strand Hotel has been rejected by planners.

The site, overlooking the town's famous beach, drew public attention when building work approved more than 20 year ago was left partially complete.

The abandoned structure was eventually demolished after council planners served a completion order.

The site was again in the news in 2017 when organisers of the Irish Open erected a huge banner to hide unsightly rubble from spectators as they came and went from Portstewart Golf Club.

