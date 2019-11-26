Man arrested following baby's sudden death in Keady

The man was arrested in the Craigavon area.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested following the sudden death of a baby in the Keady area.

The man was arrested in the Craigavon area and is being questioned by detectives at Banbridge Police Station.

Police say that they are looking into the circumstances of the death.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death.

Local MLA, Cathal Boylan, says he has spoken to members of the baby's family.

In a tweet he said they were all in "deep shock" and that they "ask for privacy as they come to terms with this unfathomable tragedy".

