£250 for 'Blesma' charity

Members of the 12th Battalion Royal Irish Rifles Memorial Association, the Carson Project and the Braidwater Seniors presented a cheque for £250.00 to Blesma - the limbless veterans charity - last week.

Fiona Morrison, Blesma Outreach Officer Northern Ireland and John Crawford, Blesma Member were delighted to accept the cheque on behalf of Blesma. The funds were raised during the Legacies of the Great War Events last month.

12th Rifles spokesman Jim McIlroy said it was a privilege for the groups to support Blesma.

For more information on the work of Blesma please go to www.blesma.org