Broughshane switches on to Christmas

BROUGHSHANE’S Festive Food and Crafts Fair and Christmas Lights Switch-on will be taking place on the afternoon of Saturday, November 30 from 3pm to 6pm, this year at Houston’s Mill.

This year the younger members of our community will be taking place in Santa’s ‘Christmas Pedal Power Parade’ where over 50 children will ride their festively illuminated and decorated pedal-driven toy tractors, diggers, cars, bicycles and tricycles through the village accompanied by Christmas music played by The Ballyduff Silver Band.

Santa’s Grotto, our Christmas Petting Zoo, and Children’s funfair will all be at Houston’s Mill plus lots, lots more.

Jane’s Kitchen will also be helping children to decorate their very own gingerbread men.

Log onto Houston’s Mill facebook to keep up with all the festive news.