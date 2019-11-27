Broughshane switches on to Christmas

Shauna Loughran

Reporter:

Shauna Loughran

BROUGHSHANE’S Festive Food and Crafts Fair and Christmas Lights Switch-on will be taking place on the afternoon of Saturday, November 30 from 3pm to 6pm, this year at Houston’s Mill.

This year the younger members of our community will be taking place in Santa’s ‘Christmas Pedal Power Parade’ where over 50 children will ride their festively illuminated and decorated pedal-driven toy tractors, diggers, cars, bicycles and tricycles through the village accompanied by Christmas music played by The Ballyduff Silver Band.

Santa’s Grotto, our Christmas Petting Zoo, and Children’s funfair will all be at Houston’s Mill plus lots, lots more.

Jane’s Kitchen will also be helping children to decorate their very own gingerbread men.

Log onto Houston’s Mill facebook to keep up with all the festive news.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130