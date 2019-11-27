Prestigious award for Bohill Bungalows

LOCAL specialist support centre Bohill Bungalows has recently scooped a top national award for the high-levels of care provided at the suburban site.

Recently, members of staff traveled to the Malone Lodge in Belfast for the prestigious awards ceremony and to their delight, staked claim to a highly-coveted Independent Health and Care Providers Award. The esteemed accolade is presented to those providing services for older people and vulnerable adults in Northern Ireland. The initial process sees thousands of nominations being put forward then the list is whittled down to the select few who reach the latter stages of the nominees.

The independent sector provides services to over 30,000 people across Northern Ireland each day. Bohill Bungalows Registered Resident Manager Lorna King that winning the coveted award was “a dream come true”.

