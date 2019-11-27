Skatepark for Ramore Head?

NORTH Coast skateboarders could see their dream of a dedicated urban sports venue realised if councillors approve the latest plans for a revamp of the Recreation Grounds.

An overhaul of the Ramore Head site is just one strand of a long-term strategy to improve leisure facilities across Portrush.

It's been accelerated to take advantage of extra funds made available under Stormont's Department for Communities Open Championship regeneration fund. That cash comes as a result of an underspend on the wider public realm works.

