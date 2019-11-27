Supermac's chief to launch Tullamore Annual 2020

THE founder and chief executive of Supermac’s, Pat McDonagh will launch the Lions Tullamore 2020 on this Thursday night at 8pm in the Bridge House Hotel.

Mr McDonagh was only last week declared the EY Entrepreneur of the Year and will doubtless have words of advice for the launch audience.

The Annual, which is now in the shops selling for €15, is a veritable treasure trove of lore about Tullamore and Offaly in a wide variety of fields.

This year British Open winner, Shane Lowry graces the front cover and he features in a special article inside.

There are also articles on the famous Ballycumber frog swallowing fund-raiser which attracted world attention together with all the regular feature readers have come to love.

All proceeds raised from the sale of the Annual go to aid Tullamore Lions Club charity work as the cost of publishing and printing the volume is financed through advertising.

The Annual is edited by retired Ballinamere N.S. Principal, Larry Fleming who has extended an open invitation to all to Thursday’s launch.