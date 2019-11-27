Car 'deliberately' driven into Newell Road shop front

POLICE are investigating after a car is alleged to have been deliberately driven into a shop in Dungannon.

The incident occurred at a shop on the Newell Road, Dungannon in the early hours of Wednesday 27th November.

Inspector Aaron Brown said “We believe a vehicle was deliberately driven into the shutters at the front of the shop around 3.20am this morning. Substantial damaged was caused to the shutters and entry was gained to the premises.

“A green Citroen Belingo van was abandoned in the middle of the Newell Road and has been seized for forensic examination.

“I would appeal to anyone who has was in the Newell Road area and noticed any suspicious activity to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 135 of 27/11/19.

“Alternatively information can be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”.