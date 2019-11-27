Keady sudden death baby named

A BABY who died suddenly in Keady has been named locally as Hunter Patrick McGleenon.

A death notice said he was the beloved and cherished son of Nicole and loving grandson of Grania and Eddie.

It added that his death would be "deeply regretted by his heartbroken mummy, grandparents, aunts Coleen and Erin, uncles Nathan, Jordan and Luke, great-grandparents Ann and Paddy and the entire family circle".

Funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile a 31-year-old male remains in custody following his arrest in Craigavon in relation to the sudden death.

A house in the Market Street area of Keady was being searched by forensic officers last night.