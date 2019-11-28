Curtain set to rise on production of Calamity Jane

AN exciting production of Calamity Jane is taking place at Dunclug College on November 28 and 29.

Calamity Jane (Amy Ford) is a tomboyish Wild West heroine from Deadwood in the Dakota territory. She falls in love with Lt Danny Gilmartin (Joel McGuinness), whom she rescues from the Indians, much to the amusement of her friend and tease, Wild Bill Hickock (Tyler Stevenson).

There are few women in this town, and some eccentric men such as Stage Driver, Rattleshake (Andrew Croy), the Doc & undertaker, (Harry Francey), and humorous scouts, Hank (Zak Houston) and Pete (Joseph Millar).

Henry Miller (Lewis McFetridge), the local saloon operator has been promoting a beautiful actress to entertain them named Frances Fryer (Mark Weir), who turns out to be a male, Francis. Calamity offers to bring the famous actress Adelaid Adams (Caithlin Magill) to save the day.

In Chicago, Calamity mistakes Adelaide's maid, Katie Brown (Rebekah McGall), for Adelaid and hauls her back to Deadwood. Onstage Katie breaks down confessing that her true identity. Calamity restores order and persuades them to give Katie a chance.

Katie wins the heart of every male in town including Calamity's dashing love hope, Danny, and Wild Bill too, and this leads to a few dramatic incidents as short-tempered Calam figures out that she can't tell anyone who to love!

Finally, she overcomes her jealousy over Danny, discovering her true love for Wild Bill. When the saloon maid, Susan (Jodie Murray), falls for Francis Fryer, the play ends with a triple love story, proving that ‘there is more life in Deadwood City than in all of Illinois’!

With lots of sharp-shooting, lively dancing, comic acting and a vibrant chorus, join us in ‘The Golden Garter’ and don’t miss this exciting production of Calamity Jane at Dunclug College at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 adults/£6 concessions and can be purchased from the school office on 028 256 53665.