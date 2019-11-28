Rutledge open new training centre

Rutledge Training’s newly acquired engineering training facility in Railway Street Ballymena was officially launched last week.

Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Maureen Morrow, was in attendance along with local employers, apprentices, Tfs students and Rutledge support staff.

Rutledge Training has had a key presence in Ballymena since 1989 and recently acquired Ballymena Skills allowing it to deliver TFS (Training for Success ) and apprenticeship courses in Engineering to anyone aged 16 years and over.

Branch Manager, Laura Nicholson said: "We're very excited to tell the wider Ballymena Community that Rutledge training can now deliver diplomas in engineering from our newly refurbished training facilities in Ballymena. We still have places available for anyone over 16 years who would be interested in a career in engineering. In addition, we provide various other sector diplomas alongside Essential skills qualifications (Equivalent to GCSE'S)

Also on hand were Business Development Executives from Rutledge Training who work with engineering employers to source and recruit trainees and apprentices. Oonagh Cattigan, BDE for the Ballymena Branch, said "We wanted to ensure that everyone knows that engineering is alive and in demand in Ballymena. It's great working with local engineering companies to make sure they are benefitting from the Apprenticeship NI scheme"

The day finished with demonstrations from students who are working towards their level 2 diplomas in Fabrication and Welding and a talk from Engineering Tutors, Barry Colyn and Eddie Murphy.

New/Existing employers or aspiring students who would like to find out more about what Rutledge Training can offer, please contact Laura Nicholson on 028 2563 1800 or email lnicholson@rutledgegroup.co.uk