Police granted more time to speak to man arrested over Keady baby death

DETECTIVES investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of little Hunter Patrick McGleenon in the Keady area on Tuesday, November 26 have been granted an additional 36 hours by a court to question a 31-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday.

The additional 36 hours are in addition to the further 24 hours that was granted by a court to question the man yesterday (Wednesday).

Police investigating the death of the 11-month-old baby say that a post-mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of death and there are no further details at this time.

The Keady area has been in shock since the tragedy took place. Yesterday the McGleenon family suffered a further devastating blow when Hunter's great-grandmother, Ann, passed away. Her funeral is to take place on Saturday in St Patrick's Church in the town, while details of Hunter's funeral are yet to be confirmed.