Southern Hospice Corporate Christmas Gift Campaign

This year when it comes to Christmas, let your suppliers, staff and clients see that you have given thought to your Christmas message and that you have decided to give a gift that will continue to benefit others long after the decorations have come down and the other presents forgotten.

Give A Very Special Christmas Gift this year and know that in doing so you are helping your local hospice to look after and make a real difference to the lives of local people, not just at Christmas but every day of the year.

It is a privilege to work in Hospice at Christmas time, it’s always a special place to work but Christmas even more so. Not all of our patients can go home for Christmas, though many do and spend a special day with family and friends before coming back to us. For those who stay we make sure to have time and space for their loved ones. Some have Christmas dinner with us as a family, others receive phone calls from loved ones living abroad, children and grandchildren come to visit - simple things which mean so much to everyone. We work hard to make sure these special moments happen, always mindful that we are creating a lifetime of memories for these families and we are honoured to be a part of their Christmas.

As I said hospice is a very special place to work, and it is my privilege to work here”. Angela Larkin, Hospice Nurse

If you would like to take part in our Corporate Christmas Gift Campaign and help us provide our very special care this Christmas, please contact Siobhan on (028) 30251333 or e-mail mcardles@southernareahospiceservices.org.

Meanwhile the recent street collection for Southern Area Hospice Services raised £976.77 to help continue providing care and local support to local people living with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses such as multiple sclerosis and motor neurone disease.