Keady baby's death being treated as murder

POLICE are treating the death of a baby boy in Keady on Tuesday as murder.

A 31-year-old man remains in custody.

Speaking after a post-mortem on the body of 11-month-old Hunter McGleenon was completed on Thursday, Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan confirmed the force were now conducting a "murder investigation".

"My thoughts remain with Hunter's family and loved ones who are coming to terms with their devastating loss," he said.

"This is something no parent should ever have to experience. His family should be looking forward to Hunter's second Christmas."