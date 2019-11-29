Keady baby's death being treated as murder

Keady baby's death being treated as murder
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

POLICE are treating the death of a baby boy in Keady on Tuesday as murder.

A 31-year-old man remains in custody.

Speaking after a post-mortem on the body of 11-month-old Hunter McGleenon was completed on Thursday, Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan confirmed the force were now conducting a "murder investigation".

"My thoughts remain with Hunter's family and loved ones who are coming to terms with their devastating loss," he said.

"This is something no parent should ever have to experience. His family should be looking forward to Hunter's second Christmas."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130