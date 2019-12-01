Funeral of baby Hunter to take place

Hunter McGleenon's funeral takes place on Monday.

THE funeral of 11-month-old Hunter McGleenon will take place tomorrow in Keady.

His family have asked those who are attending the service to wear colourful or casual clothes as a tribute to the baby, who died on Wednesday.

In a statement released through Sinn Fein councillor Darren McNally, the McGleenon and O'Connor families said, “Tomorrow we say our final goodbyes and lay to rest our wee Angel Hunter.

“We would like to ask for privacy at this difficult time and as such are reiterating our request, to the press, to stay away.

“A service for Hunter will take place at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Keady. Members of the local community and friends are welcome to attend this service - colourful or casual clothing should be worn.
“We respectfully request that the house and burial remain strictly private
for family only.
“We would like to take this opportunity once again to thank everyone for
their support, messages of condolence and prayers over this past number of
days.
“Thank you all for your co-operation.”
A man appeared in court yesterday charged with Hunter's murder.
Sharyar Ali, 31, of Westenra Terrace, Monaghan, confirmed his name and said he understood the charge during a hearing at Newry Magistrates Court.
He remains in custody following the hearing.
We will have more on this story in Tuesday's edition of the Ulster Gazette.

