Funeral of baby Hunter to take place

THE funeral of 11-month-old Hunter McGleenon will take place tomorrow in Keady.

His family have asked those who are attending the service to wear colourful or casual clothes as a tribute to the baby, who died on Wednesday.

In a statement released through Sinn Fein councillor Darren McNally, the McGleenon and O'Connor families said, “Tomorrow we say our final goodbyes and lay to rest our wee Angel Hunter.

“We would like to ask for privacy at this difficult time and as such are reiterating our request, to the press, to stay away.