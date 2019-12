Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Quilly Road near Articlave on September 16th of this year will be carrying out further forensic tests in the area tomorrow (December 3rd).

This will result in start/stop delays to traffic between 10am and 12noon at the following junctions along the Quilly Road:

• Ardina Road junction

• Gortycavan Road junction

• Green Road junction

Road users are advised to expect delays or to use alternative routes.