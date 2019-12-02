Man due in court charged with aggravated burglary in Castlederg

DETECTIVES investigating an aggravated burglary at an address in Churchtown Park, Castlederg, on Saturday, November 30 have charged a man with a number of offences.

He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court this morning (Monday).

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The man, aged 52 years-old, has been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, two counts of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

"As is normal procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."