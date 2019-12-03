A case of 'tile over subsidence'!

THE National Trust says it is delighted with the results of a £20,000 restoration of Mussenden Temple's floor.

The building, which is one of Northern Ireland's most iconic tourist attractions, has stood the test of time surprisingly well over the last two centuries with annual surveys and monitoring in place to assess its precarious cliff-edge position.

However, all historic buildings require TLC at some point and Mussenden Temple’s floor had become in urgent need of repair.

