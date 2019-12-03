'Apart-hotel' scheme rejected for landmark site

COUNCILLORS have backed a recommendation from civic planning officers to reject revised proposals for 20 apartments and an ‘apart-hotel’ on land once occupied by Portstewart's landmark Strand Hotel.

The prominent Strand Road site, overlooking the resort's beach, attracted public attention when building work approved more than 20 years ago was left partially completed.

The abandoned structure was eventually demolished after council planners served a completion order.

Meanwhile, an application was lodged in 2016 seeking permission for a 30 apartments with associated car parking and landscaping. The proposal involved three separate four-storey blocks each containing 10 units.

