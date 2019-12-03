DRIVER ROBBED AT KNIFEPOINT

POLICE in Dungannon are investigating the report of an armed robbery on Friday evening last.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident on the Old Caulfield Road.

Detective Inspector Will Tate said: "Police received a report at approximately 8:55pm that just a few minutes earlier, as a man got out of his vehicle in Glebe Court, he was approached by two males, one of whom was reported to be armed with a knife.

"One of the males wrestled with the victim, while the other threatened him.

“Both then fled with a sum of money belonging to the victim.

"The first male has been described as approximately 6' tall, of a medium/stocky build and thought to be aged in his thirties and spoke with a local accent.

“He is reported as having worn a light black jacket and a black woollen hat, which he used to cover part of his face.

“The second suspect is described as being smaller, and also spoke with a local accent.

"Thankfully, the victim wasn't injured, but he has been left shaken by this terrifying ordeal.”

Concluded the Detective Inspector: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the Glebe Court area on Sunday night between 8:40pm and 8:55pm and saw two males matching the description of the suspects, or who witnessed this crime, or has information which could assist our investigation to call 101, and quote reference number 1918 of 29/11/19.”