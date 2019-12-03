Man charged after Police seize £35k of Cocaine from 'Pablo Escofelt'

A 23-YEAR-OLD has been charged after Magherafelt Police seized £35,000 worth of Cocaine from a group they've dubbed “Pablo Escofelt”.

The seizure took place following searches in the South Derry town, which also resulted in the arrest of three individuals.

Police confirmed a 23-year-old male has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

He has since appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court and Police stated as “normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS (Public Prosecution Service)”.

On the PSNI Magherafelt Facebook page, a Police officer recounted how the Mid-Ulster District Support Team gave the suspects “a rude awakening”.

“Lazy morning snoozing in your pit, surrounded by Cocaine, dreaming you're Pablo Escofelt,” read the PSNI post.

“Everything in the dream starts to go a dark shade of green. Then comes that heart sinking moment as you open your eyes and see the entire Mid-Ulster District Support Team gathered around your bed smiling back at you.

“You ain't smiling no more. This ain't no dream,” they said.

They also thanked users of their Facebook page for helping them take the drugs off the streets of Mid-Ulster.