New Principal appointed for Hezlett Primary School

Hezlett Primary School's new Principal Mrs Donna Winters.
HEZLETT Primary School has a new Principal.
Mrs Donna Winters took up the post for the Castlerock based school from the start of November.
Formerly Principal of Maghera Primary School and Duneane Primary School, Toomebridge, Mrs Winters is originally from a Special Educational Needs background.
She takes over as Principal from Mr Peter Campbell who retired in August.
