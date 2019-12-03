New 'Trim Trail' officially opened at St Eugene's PS

IT was a day of celebration in Victoria Bridge last week as the local school celebrated the official opening of its new ‘Trim Trail’.

Staff, pupils, parents and the Board of Governors all came together at St Eugene’s Primary School on Wednesday to mark the special event.

Also present was the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle and special guest, former principal Gavin Gallagher, who took up the role of headteacher of Omagh Integrated Primary School and Nursery in September.

Mr Gallagher was intregral in securing a grant from The National Lottery to upgrade the school’s playground including new playground markings, the Trim Trail and outdoor furniture to enhance the children’s learning and play.

Speaking after the event, principal Laura Gormley said it was a wonderful day of celebration at the school.

“What a great community we have at St Eugene's PS. We welcomed the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District to the official opening of our fantastic Trim Trail. Mr Gallagher, our former principal was guest of honour, as it was down to his funding application that we were able to secure this equipment.

“This was followed by a presentation from our Board of Governors and a wonderful performance of 'Touch the Sky' by our pupils.

“Thank you to everyone who came along to support this event including our Governors and special guests.

“A special thank you to Fr Canning for his blessing, to the local press for their coverage of the event, to Miss McCay for the fabulous cake and finally to our Friends of St Eugene's PS for the catering and hospitality they provided.”