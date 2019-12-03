Parking charges on the way?

CLAIM SECRECY AROUND PROPOSALS STIFFLES PUBLIC DEBATE

by Peter Winter

Reporter:

by Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

ONE OF the most fractious disputes in the five-year history of the Causeway Coast and Glens Council looks set to be reignited this week.

For two months in 2018, councillors argued bitterly over the introduction of car parking charges at North Coast beaches and resorts. Three separate meetings were dominated by the debate.

Divisions led to a walk-out at one meeting and eventually a legal challenge, prompted by the initial decisions to implement tariffs, resulted in the proposals being shelved.

*Read more on this inside this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130