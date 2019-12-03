Beattie is quite the ‘mighty woman’ as she tastes success at awards ceremony

A MACOSQUIN woman is toasting success after winning the Mighty Women in Pre-School Education award.

Beattie Brown, who has worked at Macosquin Community Pre-School for 35 years, was a delighted recipient of the award at Titantic Belfast.



Hosted by Pete Snodden, The Mighty Women Awards showcase empowering ladies across a wide spectrum of categories, some of which excel in their careers; mighty woman in finance, management, entrepreneurship, health and beauty etc.

Other categories specifically look at women in the community; mighty woman in the home, overcoming adversity, and helping others.

