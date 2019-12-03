Beattie is quite the ‘mighty woman’ as she tastes success at awards ceremony

Beattie is quite the ‘mighty woman’ as she tastes success at awards ceremony

Mascosquin Community Pre-School teacher Beattie Brown.

by Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

by Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

A MACOSQUIN woman is toasting success after winning the Mighty Women in Pre-School Education award.

Beattie Brown, who has worked at Macosquin Community Pre-School for 35 years, was a delighted recipient of the award at Titantic Belfast.

Hosted by Pete Snodden, The Mighty Women Awards showcase empowering ladies across a wide spectrum of categories, some of which excel in their careers; mighty woman in finance, management, entrepreneurship, health and beauty etc.

Other categories specifically look at women in the community; mighty woman in the home, overcoming adversity, and helping others.

*Read more on this inside this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130