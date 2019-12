THE PSNI have issued a statement this afternoon indicating the Windyhill Road in the suburbs of Coleraine has been closed in both directions.

A post issued on PSNI North Coast earlier this afternoon said: “The Windyhill Road between Aghanloo Road and Bishops Road, Limavady has been closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision.

“Police and Air Ambulance in attendance. Please avoid area.”

*More information to follow.