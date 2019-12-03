Hurling sticks gang attack - the courts will not sanction or condone ‘ad hoc vigilantism’ - Judge

Coleraine Court House.

Julie Magee

Reporter:

Julie Magee

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

A JUDGE yesterday (Monday) warned that the courts will not condone “ad hoc vigilantism” after hearing how a Rasharkin man had been attacked in his own home by a gang armed with hurling sticks.
Judge Peter King's hard-hitting comments came at Coleraine Courthouse before he sentenced another man from the village to four months imprisonment for his part in the early morning “joint enterprise”.

*For full story see this week's Chronicle, in shops now. 

