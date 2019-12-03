Some Wrightbus creditors may never get money - Deloitte report

SOME Wrightbus creditors may never see money owed to them, it has been revealed.

Invest NI is likely to be paid back in full, but that will not be the case for other creditors owed money.

Administrator Deloitte has published a latest progress report on the bus maker.

And apart from Invest NI, to whom it owed £2.5 million, it seems likely its creditors will only get back a tiny fraction - if any - of their outstanding money.

A progress report from administrator Deloitte reveals that the bus-builder owes more than £60 million to creditors, which includes £38.1 million due to Bank of Ireland.

