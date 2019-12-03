UPDATE: Windyhill Road reopened following a road traffic collision

The Windyhill Road outside Coleraine has reopened following a 'serious' road traffic collision.

The PSNI confirmed that a single vehicle road traffic collision occurred earlier this afternoon involving two pedestrians. Personnel from the Emergency Services were also in attendance.

The incident caused some traffic disruption in the area earlier this afternoon as the incident was dealt with.

At approximately 2pm, a post on PSNI North Coast read: “The Windyhill Road between Aghanloo Road and Bishops Road, Limavady has been closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision.

“Police and Air Ambulance in attendance. Please avoid area.”

The road has since reopened.