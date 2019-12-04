Kells & Connor welcomes Santa for festive season

There was lots of excitement and a real festive feel in the air on Friday night as the Christmas lights were switched on in the villages of Kells and Connor.

A wonderful crowd of families and friends gathered in Connor Boulevard to kick off the festive season.

The evening started with entertainment from two local primary schools.

Moorfields Primary led by Mrs Dawson and Mrs Kerr sang ‘The Reindeer dance’ and ‘Pick a Christmas cracker’ followed by Kells and Connor Primary School led by Miss Moore and Mrs McQuitty who sang ‘Rejoice with us’ and ‘Two thousand years ago’. Then both choirs joined together to sing Away in a Manger.

Everyone joined in to sing Jingle Bells before the sound of sirens were heard as Santa arrived in a big red fire engine! Santa showed the children his special book with all their names in it before switching on the lights, which looked beautiful on the tree at Connor Boulevard and the surrounding streets.

Then the excited children surrounded Santa to get some treats.The evening was rounded offﬀ with some refreshments including mince pies and shortbread kindly provided by Kells and Connor Community Improvement Association.

Many thanks goes to all those who helped with the Christmas lights this year, to the primary schools for singing, to Station Commander Alan Barr and the Ballymena District of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who provided Santa’s transport and Connor Presbyterian Church for the use of their car park.

The Community Carol Service will take place on Tuesday 17th December at 7.30pm in St Saviours Church in Kells. Everyone is warmly invited to attend and refreshments will be served in the hall afterwards.To keep up to date with other events in the Kells and Connor area please see the Kells and Connor Community Improvement Association Facebook page or email kccia@outlook.com for more information.