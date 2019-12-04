Woman in 70s manhandled by burglars

A woman in her 70s was manhandled by burglars who claimed to be from a ‘paramilitary organisation’ at her home near Broughshane last night.

Police are investigating the report of a burglary at a house in the Creemavoy Road area of Broughshane on Tuesday 3rd December.

It was reported that three masked men, wearing dark clothing, entered the house shortly after 8pm and searched the property, whilst the occupant, a woman aged in her 70’s, was restrained by one of the men.

The men, who claimed to be from a paramilitary organisation, searched the house for around an hour before leaving, by climbing a gate to the rear of the property, with a sum of money. The woman was not injured but was left shaken following the incident.

Detectives are investigating and would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact them in Ballymena on 101 quoting reference number 1787 03/12/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.