Eighteen-year-old attacked in Omagh

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of an assault on John Street in Omagh during the early hours of Sunday morning, December 1.



It was reported that an 18-year-old male was standing outside a fast food outlet on John Street at around 2.25am when he was attacked by an unknown male who headbutted and punched him before making off. The male was not seriously injured as a result of the incident.



Sergeant Mooney is appealing for is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers in Omagh on 101 quoting reference 266 01/12/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.