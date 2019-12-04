Man found dead at house in Keady

The man's body was found in a house on the Derrynoose Road.

THE body of a 34-year-old man was discovered following a fire at a house at Derrynoose Road in Keady, today (Wednesday, December 4).   

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said their thoughts are with the family and friends of a man who died following the house fire.

“NIFRS received a call at 11.12am today (Wednesday 4 December 2019) to attend a fire at a two storey house on the Derrynoose Road," they said.

“Two fire appliances, one from Keady Fire Station and one from Newtownhamilton Fire Station attended the scene. 

“A 34-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A fire in a downstairs bedroom had burnt itself out.  

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

A PSNI spokesperson said the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time, "however, evidence of a recent fire at the property was discovered and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire is now underway."

