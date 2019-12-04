Police appeal for information following evening disturbance

POLICE have issued a statement this afternoon appealing for information surrounding an incident which happened in the Lisnablagh Road area of Coleraine last night.

A PSNI statement said: "Police received a report that three men had forced entry to a house in the Lisnablagh Road area of Coleraine on Tuesday, December 3.

"The men entered the property at around 7.40pm and told the female occupant, a woman in her 70’s, that they were there to deal with youths involved with drugs. Upon realising there were no youths present they apologised to the woman and left. The woman was not injured by the men, however, damage was caused to the doorframe of the house as a result of the incident.

"Officers have asked anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone with information to contact them in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 1646 03/12/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."