Cullybackey lights switch-on details

WITH Christmas just around the corner, Cullybackey Community Partnership are getting in the festive mood with the switching on of the Christmas Tree lights.

This will take place at Shellinghill Park on Friday (December 6) from 6.30pm to 8pm with the lights switch-on being undertaken by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Maureen Morrow.

Of course Santa will be there along with Mrs Claus and their helpful elves.

Cranswick Choir will start proceedings before the lights are switched on and Santa's arrival.

Everyone is welcome, so put on your coat and scarf and get along to this fun event.

