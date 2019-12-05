Masonic Committee raises £6,048 for Castle Tower

SEVEN Towers and Massereene Masonic Charity Committee would like to express their sincere thanks to all those who helped to a success of the ‘Big Breakfast’ held in Castle Tower School on Saturday, October 5.

All the funds raised have been donated to Castle Tower Parents, Friends and Staff Association (P.F&S.Assoc.) in support of their efforts toward purchasing a wheelchair accessible vehicle for use by all the pupils.

The availability of such a vehicle is essential for all the pupils to have full access to the various programmes on offer.

The sum of £6,048 was presented on Monday, November 25, to the P.F&S.Assoc.

George Peden ( Treasurer ) on behalf of Seven Towers AND Massereene Masonic Charity Committee, said: “We would like to record our thanks to the many businesses and individuals who gave so generously to enable this superb sum to be reached.

“We in the Masonic District have been delighted but not surprised by the level of support shown toward Castle Tower School.

“As a school community Castle Tower constantly strives to promote learning and develop respect and tolerance and prepare our young people for life after school and as such is a very special part of the Ballymena and wider district.

“The support we received in raising this splendid sum is an indication of how many people in this area appreciate the presence of Castle Tower School within our community.

“To all those who helped, within the school, the P.F&S.Assoc. but especially individuals and the business community, please accept our heartfelt thanks.”