New Accessible Counselling Service will open in January

THE new community counselling service spearheaded by Tullamore businessman James O’Connor will open on January 20 next.

Accessible Counselling Tullamore (ACT) has been registered with the Charities Regulator and the finishing touches were being put to its offices and consultation rooms this week.

ACT will be located in a fully accessible premises on Main Street, Tullamore and will comprise seven treatment rooms, a boardroom, waiting rooms and other facilities.

“It is great that we got registration with the Charities Regulator,” Mr O’Connor said. “This is going to be a professionally run service.”

Mr O’Connor, who runs the shop fitting firm fititout.ie along with his partner Lisa Guing, are also behind the Green Ribbon campaign for positive mental health.

Mr O’Connor realised from his own experience of mental health difficulties and because of his awareness of people affected by suicide, that an accessible counselling service was required.

He praised the assistance of the Health Service Executive’s local suicide prevention officer, Josephine Rigney.

“Josephine has been very good from day one in relation to this. She has always been available and we would like to thank her and her office for their help throughout the process,” he said.

He said he was grateful to all the many stakeholders in the last 18 months as they moved forward with their plan for the provision of a professional counselling and psychotherapy service.

Local therapist Seamus Sheedy, a former president of the European Association of Counselling and a former chair of the Irish Association of Counselling & Psychotherapy, is the clinical director and Mr O’Connor said they were very lucky to have him.

ACT (charity number 20204856) is overseen by a board and the trustees are Mr O’Connor, Ms Guing and Mr Sheedy, along with Jane Byrne, Karen Flanagan, Anne Starling, Jason Rabbitte, Cllr Declan Harvey and Bernard Westman.

Dympna Summerville has been appointed as the centre’s co-ordinator and will manage its day to day operation.

A team of qualified counsellors and psychotherapists is in place and a nominal fee will be charged for use of the service, based on the client’s needs rather than their ability to pay. A person in distress will be seen regardless, ACT says.

The new premises covers 1,500 square feet and each of the consultation rooms is colour-themed.

The rooms also vary in size, with some larger ones available for family therapy. The service is completely confidential and ACT complies with all data protection legislation.

Mr O’Connor said he had lots of offers of support for the service when it was being planned and prior to registration with the Charities Regulator, financial donations could not be accepted and were diverted to the youth mental health service Jigsaw, which the ACT founder said is an “excellent organisation”.

Among those who have offered assistance were Jarlath Ennis, who organises the Midlands Diecast Model Show, and Tullamore fashion retailers Anthony and Kara Kearns from the KODE and Guy fashion show.

“We also had Gillian and Jack from Daingean’s Haunted Hollow who have kept aside the money they made in order to give it to us once were in a position to receive it which is a very thoughtful gesture and will be our first donation,” said Mr O’Connor.

Local paint supplier Acres Hall agreed to supply the paint for the premises free of charge, he pointed out, and Keith Gallagher, MOJO, helped strip out the unit on Main Street so it could be fitted out to the ACT requirements.

Mr O’Connor thanked Ms Cullen for designing the logo and also thanked Finola Colgan, Mental Health Ireland, for her help and support.

“We would appreciate any further support that anyone wants to give,” said Mr Sheedy.