Santa heading to Keady

SANTA Claus is coming to town – and that's official!

The jolly man with a big white beard is coming to Keady on Thursday, December 5 as part of the town's Christmas lights switch-on.

It takes place at the Tommy Makem Arts and Community Centre between 6pm and 9.30pm.

The magical evening of festive fun will be backed up with a mini twilight market where visitors have the opportunity to find an extra special gift or food treat.

It promises to be a community event not to be missed!