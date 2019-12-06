Dunluce ultimatum

COUNCILLORS have been told developers of the Dunluce Centre should be given six months to show progress or see the project thrown open to other bidders.

Alternatively, they were advised, the building could be sold-off if the conditions should not be met.

The entertainment centre has been vacant since 2013, but is the subject of multi-million pound revamp plans which include water slides, climbing wall and artificial surfing wave.

Planing approval was granted in 2018 but the proposal from 'preferred bidder' 360 Leisure stalled when the applicants indicted their intention to lodge plans for a second ‘phase’ which includes an accommodation block.

