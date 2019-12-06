Libraries mark Human Rights Festival 2019

LIBRARIES NI is taking part in this year’s Human Rights Festival by hosting several free events and exhibitions in local libraries.

Antrim and Ballyclare libraries will each be hosting an event as part of the programme.

Antrim Library will host Fair is Fair: Folktales and Poems of Peace and Justice on Tuesday December 10 at 6.30pm.

Join Liz Weir MBE, Libraries NI Storyteller in Residence, and other storytellers supported by the Armstrong Storytelling Trust for an evening of storytelling and reflection.

Ballyclare Library is inviting everyone along on Tuesday December 10 at 6.30pm to The Handmaid’s Tale – Women’s Rights Talk.

Join Ulster University English Literature Lecturer, Kathryn White, as she discusses Women’s Rights using Gilead, the world depicted in the Margaret Atwood novel and now popular TV series, The Handmaid’s Tale.

She will discuss the totalitarian society in what used to be part of the United States which when faced with environmental disasters and a plummeting birth rate started to treat women as property of the state.

All events are free to attend and booking is advisable.

For further information, please contact Antrim Library on 028 9446 1942 or Ballyclare Library on 028 9335 2269.