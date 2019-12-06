Sign up for Starbucks' Selection Box Saturday

COFFEE fans are being invited to participate in Selection Box Saturday at Starbucks this weekend at The Junction.

Steve Caldwell from the branch explained: “This is an initiative that we started in November 2018.

“As a company we wanted to do something to make a difference in the lives of the children in the care of our charity partner Cancer Fund for Children.

“Since our partnership with Cancer Fund for Children Starbucks in Northern Ireland have raised over £80,000 for this incredible charity.

“Last year we came up with the idea to gather selection boxes throughout November and December and deliver them to Cancer Fund for Children throughout the Christmas period.

“This year we have asked Cash for Kids to take any extra selection boxes that Cancer Fund for Children dont need, another brilliant cause at Christmas.

“Last year we collected 939 selection boxes throughout Northern Ireland and this year we launched the initiative hoping to beat our total from last year.

“With the help of Parkhall College and Ballycraigy Primary, as well as our customers, we are well over 550 selection boxes from Antrim alone, with counting to begin throughout the province very soon.

“ We’ve had kind donations from Asda, from individuals and lots of teenagers and children spending the rest of their pocket money on selection boxes and delivering them in store.

“ It has simply been a outpouring of incredible generosity.

“Our closing date for delivery of selection boxes is Saturday December 7, so anyone who fancies dropping one in can do so in store.

“ Thank you Antrim for your incredible help!”